Slow trading and myriad problems do not stop Shoprite investing in future

Most of the Shoprite executives attending the group’s annual general meeting in October 2017 were dressed in black. They were participating in the countrywide demonstration of support for the 19,000 people murdered during the year.

As it happened, that dress code turned out to be a chilling harbinger of what CEO Pieter Engelbrecht describes as "the toughest year I can recall", during which Shoprite had "been to war".

They had the scars to prove it. Financial 2018 was the first time in 20 years that Shoprite had reported a drop in its full-year earnings.

Basic headline earnings per share, the key measurement of the supermarket group’s profit, were down 5.2% to 969.6c — uncomfortably off the 1,090c forecast by analysts.

"I don’t want to ramble down a long list of excuses," Engelbrecht told analysts at a results presentation on Tuesday, before itemising a nerve-wrackingly long list of excuses.

These included chronic unemployment, weak consumer demand, industrial action, service delivery protests, record fuel prices, a VAT increase, the first sugar tax, a listeriosis outbreak, the rollout of updated reporting systems and 489 armed robberies.

All of that was on top of a collapse in contribution from its previously most profitable foreign market, Angola, and food price deflation in SA. It was not a good time for Shoprite to be undertaking the largest capital expenditure programme yet by an SA retailer. In the past two years, the group forked out R10bn on capital expenditure, and Engelbrecht says there are no plans for a slowdown over the next two years.