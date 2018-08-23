Are Shoprite’s glory days over?

The first rule of being listed is: don’t disappoint the market.

Shoprite bulls must be ruing their holdings in the supermarket giant after the release of its year-end results. These undershot even the lowest profit expectations and its shares dropped below R200 earlier this week, their weakest since November 2017. It’s down 19% over the past six months.

Presenting Shoprite’s first earnings decline in 18 years, CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said: "In my memory it’s the toughest [year] that I can recall, but we’re not going to stand here today and ramble on with a lot of excuses."

On a cursory view, the retailer looks almost ex-growth: turnover for the year to the end of June was up only 3.1% to R145.3bn; trading profit fell 1.4% to R8bn; earnings dropped 3.8%; and the grocer cut its dividend by almost 14%, to 279c a share, for the second half.

But Engelbrecht is adamant that "if you’re growing customers and volume and market share you certainly can’t be ex-growth. We’ve still got a lot up our sleeve."

Sasfin Wealth retail analyst Alec Abraham believes the market simply got ahead of itself.

"I don’t believe it’s anything Shoprite did wrong … at the end of the day all companies are going to be held hostage by SA’s economic growth rate and it wears companies down," he says.

A big factor in the results was the virtual disappearance of inflation within the business: whereas a year ago the price of goods sold by Shoprite was rising by 7.3%, now that has dropped to 0.5%.

That’s the lowest price growth Shoprite has experienced in seven years, and as many as 13,241 products were priced at lower rates than a year ago.

Price growth in Shoprite’s supermarkets outside SA has also nosedived; internal inflation in its African stores fell from 14.4% in the previous year to just 1.1% for the year.

Still, Engelbrecht says Shoprite management "is by no means disillusioned".

"It’s very easy in the current economic and political climate to become despondent, but I can tell you we’re not — definitely not."