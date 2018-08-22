News Leader
WATCH: Stock pick — Shoprite
22 August 2018 - 09:24
Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx chose Shoprite as her stock pick of the day.
The share has been oversold, "it’s a quality business, with great corporate governance and great logistics and you rarely get to buy this into a downward trend and, if you want this company, you should take advantage of their current price", she says.
Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx talks to Business Day TV about Shoprite, her stock pick of the day
OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:
