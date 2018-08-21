Shoprite cuts final dividend as profit dips

Supermarket group Shoprite’s price cuts include its final dividend payments, which dropped by 14% to R2.79 from R3.24 in the second half of its 2017 financial year.

This took its total dividend for its 2018 financial year to R4.84, a 4% decline from the prior year’s R5.04.

Shoprite’s total sales grew 3.1% to R145bn while its net profit declined 4.1% to R5.2bn, its results for the 52 weeks to end July 1 released on Tuesday morning showed.

"The core South African supermarket operation, trading through 1,610 outlets and representing 74% of total sales, did well in an extremely tough environment, increasing sales by 5.7% and trading profit by 1.8%," Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said in the results statement.

"Internal selling price inflation declined sharply from an average of 5.9% in the corresponding period to just 0.3% during the year under review," Engelbrecht said.

In its 2017 financial year results Shoprite reported its South African market share as 31.9% — indicating it slipped slightly to the 31.7% reported in Tuesday morning’s results.

The results statement, however, claimed it gained market share, "propelled by Checkers’ progress in its more sharpened focus on higher-income customers".

Outside SA, turnover declined by 7%, reflecting "slow economic recoveries and currency fluctuations in the major countries of operation".

The group opened a net 124 new corporate stores during its 2018 financial year, trading from 2,843 outlets at July 1.

It added 3,676 additional jobs in the reporting period, to bring the total staff complement to 147,478, the results statement said.