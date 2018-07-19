Steinhoff stock leaps after creditors give go-ahead to ‘lock-up‘ deal

Steinhoff International’s share price jumped as much as 9.7% to R3.29 on Thursday after the creditors representing about 90% of its debt consented to its "lock-up agreement".

In Frankfurt, Steinhoff’s share price jumped 13% to 22 euro cents.

Under the deal, creditors have committed not to pursue liquidation proceedings against Steinhoff while rescue efforts are under way.

"The company is pleased to announce that since the lock-up agreement announcement, the group has received significant support from its external creditor groups," Steinhoff said in Thursday’s statement.

Steinhoff offered its creditors a "lock-up early-bird fee" deal on July 11, and then extended the deadline twice.

On Thursday, Steinhoff said creditors representing 89% of both Steinhoff Europe and Stripes US Holding Incorporated had accepted the deal.

Acceptance from Steinhoff Finance Holdings bondholders was 99% for its convertible bonds redeemable in 2022, and 96% for those redeemable in 2023.