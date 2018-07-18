Shoprite slips 6% as it counts the costs of Angolan inflation

Retailer Shoprite’s share price fell as much as 6% on Wednesday afternoon, after the group reported that hyper-inflation in Angola had taken a bite from its turnover growth.

Total turnover grew by 3.3% to approximately R145.6bn in the year to end-June 2018, the group said in a statement. The performance of its core, SA-based operations outperforming those on the rest of the continent.

Shoprite supermarkets in SA grew sales by 5.7% during the period, while non-SA operations contracted 7%, largely due to the effect of Angolan inflation. The Angolan kwanza had depreciated 50.2% since January, and excluding this country, operations saw positive sales growth of 3%, the group said in its statement.

Its SA-based supermarkets performed well for the year, with internal inflation dropping to only 0.3% from 5.9% last year.

"Taking into account internal inflation, the improved real turnover growth, combined with positive volume and customer growth, reflects a strong underlying performance," the company said.

At 2.15pm, Shoprite’s share price had fallen 5.69% to R207.73, compared to a 2.5% fall in the general retailer index. The share earlier reached an intra-day low of R206.62.

At the same time, the rand was weaker against the dollar, while Statistics SA had earlier released somewhat upbeat retail sales data, with sales growing 1.9% in May year-on-year, well ahead of the Trading Economics consensus forecast of 0.8% growth.