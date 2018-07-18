WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Check Point

Markets

Chantal Marx from FNB Securities chose Shoprite as her stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Check Point Software Technologies.

Marx said it seemed as though food inflation in SA had bottomed out and commodity prices had also started hitting a bottom.

“Food inflation is expected to come through at some point and this will assist the revenue line for food producers and food retailers,” she said.

Check Point specialises in cyber security and is one of the largest of its kind in the world.

“They have a whole suite of products that offer one solution to big corporates. This puts them in a strong position and [this is a good choice], given the risks associated with the various types of cyber attacks.”

