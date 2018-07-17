Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and UnitedHealth Group

17 July 2018 - 10:42 Business Day TV
Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders also from PSG Wealth chose UnitedHealth Group.

Fisher said Shoprite was his preferred retail stock pick in the food retail sector. It was “not cheap by any means and trading on a historic multiple of 20 times. Their half-year numbers grew their earnings by around 14% and they are well positioned to continue growing in the long term.”

Reeders said UnitedHealth Group was the biggest medical insurer in the US, with a return on equity in the high 20s.

“They are in the right kind of market doing the right kind of thing,” he said.

