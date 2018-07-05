WATCH: Stock picks — Woolworths and Shoprite

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investment chose Woolworths as his stock pick of the day and Simon Brown from Just One Lap chose Shoprite.

McCurrie said: “If you look at the share price, it shows that Woolworths have to sort out the Australian David Jones venture that is causing havoc in their share price. The South African market is not doing to badly, but they should just sell it and walk away.”

Brown said Shoprite had been under pressure “due to the Christo Wiese story (again). He might have to sell his shares but there really is no link to Steinhoff. Their management team are doing an outstanding job and have been for the past 20 years.”