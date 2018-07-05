Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Woolworths and Shoprite

05 July 2018 - 08:55 Business Day TV
Stock exchange. Picture: ISTOCK
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investment chose Woolworths as his stock pick of the day and Simon Brown from Just One Lap chose Shoprite.

McCurrie said: “If you look at the share price, it shows that Woolworths have to sort out the Australian David Jones venture that is causing havoc in their share price. The South African market is not doing to badly, but they should just sell it and walk away.”

Brown said Shoprite had been under pressure “due to the Christo Wiese story (again).  He might have to sell his shares but there really is no link to Steinhoff. Their management team are doing an outstanding job and have been for the past 20 years.”

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investment talks to Business Day TV about Woolworths and Simon Brown from Just One Lap discusses Shoprite

Woolworths dumps Australian staff

Retailer struggles to stabilise after overpaying for underperformance
4 days ago

Woolworths Australian chain David Jones axes managers

David Jones dismisses its MD for clothing and general merchandise and cuts another 15 jobs at its head office
6 days ago

Shoprite up on news Christo Wiese has not sold shares

Wiese, Shoprite's single largest shareholder, had provided increased security for bank loans
6 days ago

JSE queries Christo Wiese’s Shoprite share deal

Directors are not allowed to trade shares during closed periods, retail analyst says
7 days ago

Christo Wiese raises R3.6bn in Shoprite share placement

The placement was done by Titan Premier Investments, as Wiese seeks to boost liquidity after Steinhoff’s near-collapse
8 days ago

The rand is big in Japan right now
Jittery day for rand and other currencies
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher as markets await ...
The best and worst investments of the latest ...
