Shoprite up on news Christo Wiese has not sold shares

The Sens announcement provided shareholders with little clarity but did give the details of an option programme, which is designed to protect Wiese’s banks from significant weakness in the Shoprite share price until June 2020.

Wiese was not available to shed light on what was behind the complex option programme.

The options are underpinned by 17-million Shoprite shares owned by Wiese-controlled Titan that have been provided as collateral. At the initial price of R210 set by Titan, the 17-million shares are valued at R3.6bn.

Business Day was unable to confirm whether the security was for existing loans or for new loans, but a number of analysts speculated they were for existing loans that might be maturing and needed to be rolled over.

In December 2017, shortly after the announcement of alleged accounting irregularities at Steinhoff, Wiese’s banks suffered a hefty loss when they sold a large portion of Steinhoff shares that had been used by Wiese to secure margin loans.

"It’s possible Wiese won’t have to sell any of the 17-million shares; the collar he’s put in place protects the valuation," said retail analyst Syd Vianello, adding that it was evident the banks were very keen to ensure they were well protected from any unexpected weakness in the Shoprite share price.

While the programme is designed to protect Wiese’s banks from a collapse in the Shoprite share price, the cost of that protection causes Wiese to lose out on any significant gains in the Shoprite share price over the period.

The Shoprite share has managed to escape the damage wreaked on other companies connected with Wiese.