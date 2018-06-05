Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tiger Brands changes chief growth officer

05 June 2018 - 11:30 Robert Laing
Boxes of Jungle Oats, one of South Africa's Tiger Brands original products. Picture: REUTERS, MIKE HUTCHINGS
Former Distell and SAB executive Yokesh Maharaj will replace Grattan Kirk as head of Tiger Brands’s consumer division, the food group announced on Tuesday.

Kirk is one of two Tiger Brands executives with the title chief growth officer. Kirk is chief growth officer of "grocery and home, personal care and baby"; while Pieter Spies is chief growth officer of "grains and bakeries".

Tiger Brands said Kirk resigned to "pursue an opportunity in the retail sector" and will be leaving on June 22. Maharaj, who joined Distell last year as MD of its Africa division after 17 years at SAB, will be joining on July 2.

"Our strategic review identified Africa as a key part of our growth strategy and Yokesh will lead the development and execution of this strategy," Tiger Brands said.

For the week between Kirk’s departure and Maharaj’s arrival, Tiger Brands said Spies would head the consumer division with the exception of value-added meat products, which would fall under chief financial officer Noel Doyle.

Tuesday’s statement said Maharaj’s title would be chief growth officer responsible for exports and international, as well as snacks, treats and beverages.

