Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff shares fall 10% on news of property value being halved

After a portfolio of properties were valued at €1.1bn less than Steinhoff estimated, the share price fell to R3.01 on Wednesday morning

04 April 2018 - 11:59 Robert Laing
Picture: DAVID HARRISON
Picture: DAVID HARRISON

Steinhoff International’s share price fell 10% to R3.01 on Wednesday morning as the market reacted to the statement it issued at 5.30pm on Tuesday that an evaluator had halved the estimated value of its properties in one of its portfolios.

Its share price in Frankfurt was down 9.5% to €0.22 at 11.30am South African time.

Steinhoff said on Tuesday that Los Angeles-based commercial real estate experts CBRE had estimated the "fair value" of properties it owns via subsidiary Hemisphere International Properties at €1.1bn, half the €2.2bn previously estimated.

Steinhoff’s share price reached an all-time low of R2.85 on March 23 after Bank of America said it had completed an internal review of the $292m loss it had made by accepting Steinhoff shares as security for a loan granted to the furniture retailer’s former chair, Christo Wiese.

The Wall Street journal reported that Bank of America intended to "dial back its appetite for collateralised loans to individuals that are backed solely by a borrower’s holdings of a single stock ... These loans leave a bank with few good options if the stock price collapses."

Steinhoff’s share price reached a record high of R97 on March 23 2016 — exactly two years before falling to its record low.

Steinhoff director defends remuneration largesse

Taxpayers will ultimately end up on the hook for former CEO Markus Jooste’s misdeeds
Companies
9 hours ago

Steinhoff told its Hemisphere portfolio worth €1.1bn less than estimated

Indications are that the valuations may have been inflated as a result of related-party rental agreements
Companies
19 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Steinhoff hearing to keep chipping away despite firm’s arsenal

Tiptoeing through a variety of regulatory jurisdictions will make it hard to pin down contraventions, writes Ann Crotty
Companies
1 day ago

Steinhoff report has little substance, Hawks claim

Finance committee says it is 'worrying' that Steinhoff management appears to have cynically submitted a report to the Hawks on the eve of their ...
Companies
6 days ago

Thanks but no thanks, Steinhoff chiefs reply

Shareholders who have lost money might not be happy with it, but Jooste has rights in terms of the Constitution
Companies
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Real estate magnate Pam Golding dies
Companies / Property
2.
Steinhoff director defends remuneration largesse
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Grand Parade shares fall sharply on news of CEO’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Business interests blamed after six miners die in ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Steinhoff shares fall 10% on news of property ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.