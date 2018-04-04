Steinhoff shares fall 10% on news of property value being halved

Steinhoff International’s share price fell 10% to R3.01 on Wednesday morning as the market reacted to the statement it issued at 5.30pm on Tuesday that an evaluator had halved the estimated value of its properties in one of its portfolios.

Its share price in Frankfurt was down 9.5% to €0.22 at 11.30am South African time.

Steinhoff said on Tuesday that Los Angeles-based commercial real estate experts CBRE had estimated the "fair value" of properties it owns via subsidiary Hemisphere International Properties at €1.1bn, half the €2.2bn previously estimated.

Steinhoff’s share price reached an all-time low of R2.85 on March 23 after Bank of America said it had completed an internal review of the $292m loss it had made by accepting Steinhoff shares as security for a loan granted to the furniture retailer’s former chair, Christo Wiese.

The Wall Street journal reported that Bank of America intended to "dial back its appetite for collateralised loans to individuals that are backed solely by a borrower’s holdings of a single stock ... These loans leave a bank with few good options if the stock price collapses."

Steinhoff’s share price reached a record high of R97 on March 23 2016 — exactly two years before falling to its record low.