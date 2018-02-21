Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Retail & Consumer

What the Dutch court ruling means for Steinhoff

The retailer has been ordered to amend its 2016 accounts in a ruling viewed as a victory for one-time business partner Andreas Seifert

21 February 2018 - 05:50 Ann Crotty
The Dutch court ruling will force Steinhoff to restate its 2016 accounts from a 100% controlled interest in Poco to a 50% controlling interest. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The Dutch court ruling will force Steinhoff to restate its 2016 accounts from a 100% controlled interest in Poco to a 50% controlling interest. Picture: BLOOMBERG

As recently as November 20 2017, the Steinhoff board said it remained confident that a Dutch court would dismiss the action brought by a former joint-venture partner, but on Tuesday the court ordered Steinhoff to amend its 2016 accounts in what has been described as a victory for one-time business partner Andreas Seifert.

The ruling by the Dutch court may also have implications for Steinhoff’s accounting treatment of Conforama in which Seifert, who owns German furniture chain XXXLutz, claims to have a 26.5% stake.

The Dutch court ruling will force Steinhoff to restate its 2016 accounts from a 100% controlled interest in Poco to a 50% controlling interest. It must also record that Seifert holds a 50% non-controlling interest. The Dutch court also requires Steinhoff to revise the payable liability included in its 2016 accounts to cover payment to Seifert for the disputed 50% stake.

One analyst, who did not want to be named, said the sums involved were unlikely to be substantial, but the news added to investors’ concern about the integrity of Steinhoff’s accounts.

The share price was down 3.49% to close at R5.25 on Tuesday, in reasonably heavy volume trade.

The dispute with Seifert dates back to September 2016 when Steinhoff acquired Poco.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article:  Steinhoff suffers new blow in Dutch court

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

Steinhoff rained on HSBC chief Stuart Gulliver’s final parade

The bank is the latest global institution to take hits from the collapse of Steinhoff and Carillion, leading to a rise in impairments, which would ...
Companies
23 hours ago

Steinhoff's shadow falls on King codes

Activist Theo Botha says King fails to address key issues
Business
3 days ago

ANN CROTTY: Floyd Shivambu raises valid Steinhoff points

A one-off tax may generate goodwill for fund managers
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
KPMG hopes to keep Gupta report to itself
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Guptas' Optimum ‘could lose’ its licence after ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Discovery ‘on track’ to launch its bank in 2018
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Zwane out in the cold as Ramaphosa unlocks Mining ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Shares fall after Steinhoff takes beating in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Steinhoff rained on HSBC chief Stuart Gulliver’s final parade
Companies

Shares fall after Steinhoff takes beating in Dutch court
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Why Steinhoff's share value is up in air
Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS ANALYSIS: The day the Steinhoff suits got a dose of democratic bickering
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff: investors institute legal action
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.