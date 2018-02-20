Shares fall after Steinhoff takes beating in Dutch court

The legal battle between Seifert and Steinhoff over Poco predates the accounting scandal that came to light on December 6 when Markus Jooste resigned as CEO and the company said it had to delay releasing its results for the year to end-September. Steinhoff later said it would have to restate its results going back several years.

"The company’s 2016 accounts were prepared on the basis that the group owned 100% of Poco, given the company’s position that the 50% interest of the Seifert Entities in Poco should be redeemed due to certain actions by the Seifert Entities," Steinhoff said in Tuesday’s statement.

Monday night’s ruling does not end the legal fight between Seifert and Steinhoff over Poco, which is to be settled in German courts.

"It should be noted that whilst the judgment of the enterprise chamber has ruled in relation to the group’s accounting treatment for Poco, the ongoing German Poco proceedings will in due course determine the parties’ respective ownership interests in Poco."