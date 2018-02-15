Companies / Retail & Consumer

VALUATION

Why Steinhoff's share value is up in air

15 February 2018 - 06:26 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The share price of Steinhoff International declined a further 2.22% to R5.28 on Wednesday, with shares in the embattled global retailer having now lost almost a quarter of their value so far in February.

This has brought Steinhoff’s market capitalisation to R22bn, less than a third of Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star), of which Steinhoff holds just over 75%.

Analysts say it is impossible to gauge Steinhoff’s share value, pending further clarity on several probes into accounting irregularities and as the market awaits restated results for the 2017 and 2016 financial years.

News last week that Christo Wiese had reduced his stake in Steinhoff from 21% to 6.2% appeared to spook Steinhoff investors, with reports suggesting the sale had been forced upon Wiese by his lenders.

Steinhoff’s share price jumped 47.1% in January, when the company secured support from lenders, allowing it to maintain liquidity in its European businesses.

Steinhoff’s share price also recovered slightly after it told the market that immediate operational liquidity requirements had largely been managed, with the company adding that the refinancing of its South African debt would free up further funds.

Steinhoff, however, faced a litany of short-, medium-and long-term risks, said independent retail analyst Syd Vianello. Notable among these were class action lawsuits.

Any cash calls from lenders could force Steinhoff to offload additional assets, such as Star.

The South African Reserve Bank, however, had the right to prevent Steinhoff from transferring the proceeds of any sale in Star overseas.

"I don’t think anybody has any idea of what the bottom line is," said Vianello.

"And until we have clarity on the extent of the damage to the bottom line, the share price should remain range bound," he said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Risk management comes to fore on heightened volatility

Quantitative easing was phase one of a massive global economic experiment. The withdrawal of liquidity will be phase two
Opinion
1 day ago

Funders ‘force’ Christo Wiese to dump Steinhoff shares

The sale is believed to have been forced on Wiese by his funders, which include global banks
Companies
2 days ago

Steinhoff may look to milk stellar affiliate to pay debt

Steinhoff said by e-mail it had largely addressed its near-term liquidity requirements
Business
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Lynne Brown helped push Exxaro out of Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Funders ‘force’ Christo Wiese to dump Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
South Deep mine drains Gold Fields
Companies / Mining
4.
Exxaro disputes Eskom claims
Companies / Mining
5.
EXCLUSIVE: Exclusive Books CEO ‘to defend his ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Funders ‘force’ Christo Wiese to dump Steinhoff shares
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff may look to milk stellar affiliate to pay debt
Business

Steinhoff’s Star share price falls 7% on lacklustre Christmas sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Is Viceroy getting the short end of the stick?
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.