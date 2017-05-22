Companies / Retail & Consumer

Kevin Hedderwick’s naming as Long4Life operating officer boosts share

22 May 2017 - 13:13 Robert Laing
Kevin Hedderwick. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Kevin Hedderwick. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The share price of Long4Life jumped 7% to R5.90 on Monday morning after the new venture of Bidvest founder Brian Joffe announced that former Famous Brands CEO Kevin Hedderwick joined as chief operating officer.

In April, Famous Brands announced Hedderwick’s role was changing to nonexecutive director.

Long4Life listed on the JSE on April 7, rising to a high of R7.50 from the R5 that institutional investors paid, who subscribed for its placing ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Joffe said his new company would target lifestyle businesses with entrepreneurial teams at the helm, and would avoid banking, mining and resources companies.

It appointed former Altron finance director Peter Riskowitz as its finance director in April.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Investors recoup funds from African Bank ‘side ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Independent Power Producer office to be shifted
Companies / Energy
3.
Now Eskom says Molefe was retrenched
Companies / Energy
4.
Citroën is leaving SA
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Energy minister defends revamp of Central Energy ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Famous Brands shares fall 2.96%
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pioneer shares fall after it says deal has been called off
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tashas off to a flying start in Dubai
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.