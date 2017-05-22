Kevin Hedderwick’s naming as Long4Life operating officer boosts share

The share price of Long4Life jumped 7% to R5.90 on Monday morning after the new venture of Bidvest founder Brian Joffe announced that former Famous Brands CEO Kevin Hedderwick joined as chief operating officer.

In April, Famous Brands announced Hedderwick’s role was changing to nonexecutive director.

Long4Life listed on the JSE on April 7, rising to a high of R7.50 from the R5 that institutional investors paid, who subscribed for its placing ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Joffe said his new company would target lifestyle businesses with entrepreneurial teams at the helm, and would avoid banking, mining and resources companies.

It appointed former Altron finance director Peter Riskowitz as its finance director in April.