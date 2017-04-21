Pioneer shares fall after it says Zeder deal has been called off

Pioneer Foods Group’s share price fell 7% to R164 after it said a possible deal with Zeder announced on March 7 had been called off.

It recovered to trade 3.8% lower at R170 at 9:30am.

"Shareholders are hereby advised that, due to the recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in SA and the potential for additional downgrades, the parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time," Pioneer said.

Zeder, which owns 27% of Pioneer, also issued a statement saying, given Pioneer’s statement, caution was no longer required in dealing in its shares. Zeder’s share price rose 1.2% to R7.40 after the announcement.

Details of the proposed transaction between Pioneer and Zeder were not provided in their respective statements. A possibility is Pioneer, with market capitalisation of about R40bn, may have been considering acquiring parts, or all of, Zeder whose market cap is R12.5bn.

Zeder owns 97% of Capespan, 92% of Zaad, 56% of Agrivision, 39% of Kaap Agri and 26% of Quantum Foods. More than half of Zeder’s sum-of-the-parts value, however, comes from its 27% of Pioneer.

While Rhodes Foods and Famous Brands have been gobbling up smaller food companies, Pioneer’s only recent acquisition was a 49.89% stake in Weetabix East Africa for an undisclosed amount.