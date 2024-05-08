Capital & Regional CEO resigns to pursue new business opportunity
The board will commence a formal process to find a successor
08 May 2024 - 09:41
UK-based shopping centre Reit Capital & Regional is seeking a new CEO after Lawrence Hutchings announced he had resigned from the role and would leave the company to pursue a new business opportunity.
During his nearly seven years in the role, Hutchings has been instrumental in repositioning Capital & Regional’s portfolio towards convenience and community-focused shopping centres and has led the business through significant structural change in the retail market, as well as the disruption caused by Covid-19, the company said in a statement. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.