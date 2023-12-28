Homeowners hit hard by rising interest rates
Many do not believe now is the right time to buy or sell property, says Absa survey
28 December 2023 - 06:00
Rising interest rates, high inflation and cost of living have resulted in many homeowners defaulting on their monthly bond repayments, with some being forced to sell their properties to reduce expenses.
Data from Absa’s home loan division shows the extent to which consumers are experiencing the negative effects of the cost-of-living crisis. Home loan repayments have increased as much as 40% since the start of the rate hike cycle in 2022, said Mbuyiselo Khumalo, head of collections for home loans at Absa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.