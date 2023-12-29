Rightsizing of Edgars stores results in improved rentals for Growthpoint
The fund has re-let most of the space that Edgars gave up or reduced
29 December 2023 - 10:40
JSE-listed Growthpoint Properties’ leasing initiatives and re-tenanting across its retail portfolio is paying off with the company seeing reduced vacancies and improved rentals.
In the three months ended September 30, retail vacancies reduced from 6.3% to 6%. The company expects these figures to improve further once key redevelopments, which will be fully let, are completed...
