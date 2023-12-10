How Sirius unlocks value from vacant space capex spend
Due to high demand for space in Germany and the UK, company can raise rentals with little tenant resistance
10 December 2023 - 17:07
Sirius, the owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, says acquiring vacant buildings presents opportunities to improve rental income across its portfolio.
The company said a previous investment of €73.8m into vacant space yielded €27.6m, representing a 37% return on investment...
