Schroder reports solid growth in earnings
The company reported a strong balance sheet with a loan-to-value of 24% net of cash and about €30m of cash
06 December 2023 - 10:41
Schroder European real estate investment trust, a company that invests in European growth cities and regions, says its portfolio indexation and low-cost fixed rate debt supported earnings growth for the 12 months ended September 30.
Earnings from operational activities (EPRA) increased 31% from €6.1m in September 2022 to €8m driven by rental growth and income from the recently acquired Alkmaar asset, underpinned by a low-cost, fixed-rate debt position...
