WeWork restructuring will not affect SA, owner says
Local business is strong and committed to investing in future growth, according to SiSebenza
07 November 2023 - 19:51
WeWork, the leading global flexible space provider that has filed for bankruptcy in North America, says its SA operations will not be affected.
The company, backed by major shareholder Japan’s Softbank, was once valued at nearly $50bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.