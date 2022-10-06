You don't have to be Bill Gates to make sure that future generations in your family don't start life off on the back foot
Please, people, this country is in a complete mess in every way: crime ridden, huge unemployment, failing infrastructure, burgeoning population
If the Trump National Golf Club does become a cemetery, it brings its owner exemptions from all taxes, rates and assessments
Franschhoek is getting ready to welcome local development athletes and international sports stars to its new high-performance training centre – a huge project that is transforming the face of the town
Acsiopolis combines a hotel with rental apartments that its owners say will cater to changing accommodation demands
Former market darling Hyprop Investments appears to have turned the corner after a tumultuous few years of value destruction.
The company’s share price is down nearly 70% over five years. That means R1,000 invested in the share then would be worth about R300 today. It also means the owner of landmark shopping centres such as Rosebank Mall and Hyde Park Corner in Joburg and Canal Walk in Cape Town now trades at a discount of as much as 43% to NAV...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
REITS
Time to buy Hyprop?
A better dividend and capital growth prospects may finally be on the horizon for long-suffering Hyprop shareholders — though Eskom and Europe’s energy crises are big risks
Former market darling Hyprop Investments appears to have turned the corner after a tumultuous few years of value destruction.
The company’s share price is down nearly 70% over five years. That means R1,000 invested in the share then would be worth about R300 today. It also means the owner of landmark shopping centres such as Rosebank Mall and Hyde Park Corner in Joburg and Canal Walk in Cape Town now trades at a discount of as much as 43% to NAV...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.