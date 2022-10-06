×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

REITS

Time to buy Hyprop?

A better dividend and capital growth prospects may finally be on the horizon for long-suffering Hyprop shareholders — though Eskom and Europe’s energy crises are big risks

BL Premium
06 October 2022 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

Former market darling Hyprop Investments appears to have turned the corner after a tumultuous few years of value destruction.  

The company’s share price is down nearly 70% over five years. That means R1,000 invested in the share then would be worth about R300 today. It also  means the owner of landmark shopping centres such as Rosebank Mall and Hyde Park Corner in Joburg and Canal Walk in Cape Town now trades at  a discount of as much as 43% to NAV...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.