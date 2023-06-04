Companies / Property

TUHF grows loan book from R50m to R3.3bn over 20 years

Inner-city housing financier has provided funding for more than 700 buildings

04 June 2023 - 16:08

Established 20 years ago, inner-city housing financier the Trust for Urban Housing Finance (TUHF) has grown its loan book value from R50m in 2003 to R3.3bn at the end of March.

TUHF is an unlisted entity with debt instruments on the JSE. The nonbank financial services company borrows money from capital markets and invests it in inner-city areas, extending finance to small-scale property entrepreneurs who want to grow their businesses...

