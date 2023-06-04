It is hard to see a catalyst that will drive up stocks in the short term, strategist Craig Pheiffer says
From polecat of the world to proudly South African the fall thereafter has been precipitous
Despite Presidential Climate Commission’s energy stance, Mantashe says his department will call for proposals
Workshop lined up on the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement for private sector
The conditions placed on Clicks include increasing the number of Sorbet stores owned by historically disadvantaged individuals
First-quarter GDP report is due on Tuesday after ‘shocking’ contraction in the previous quarter
CEO to take up role of executive director and will be replaced by CFO
Authorities tightened security for the 34th anniversary of the 1989 crackdown in the square
Champion, who took his first win at circuit in 2016 and triumphed last year, wings bonus point for fastest lap
It's the premium SUV flagship of the Japanese range
Established 20 years ago, inner-city housing financier the Trust for Urban Housing Finance (TUHF) has grown its loan book value from R50m in 2003 to R3.3bn at the end of March.
TUHF is an unlisted entity with debt instruments on the JSE. The nonbank financial services company borrows money from capital markets and invests it in inner-city areas, extending finance to small-scale property entrepreneurs who want to grow their businesses...
TUHF grows loan book from R50m to R3.3bn over 20 years
Inner-city housing financier has provided funding for more than 700 buildings
