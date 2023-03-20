Risks in the global banking sector and a potential increase to US interest rates are fuelling fears of lower demand
The team were hoping in vain that bringing the truth about the fake intelligence to the UN Security Council might prevent the 2003 war
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
Problems in the company’s taxi lending business are structural and WeBuyCars is seeing lower profits
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Survey shows many Zoom calls and project updates could disappear without any negative effect
Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for nationwide protests against President William Ruto, whom he accuses of cheating in 2022’s election
The Lions and the Sharks are said to have too much of it, and the Stormers are reaping the benefits of its absence
Five cars topped the R1m mark, including a locally built BMW 333i.
European retail landlord Lighthouse Properties hiked its distribution to shareholders after swinging back into a profit following a surge in revenue.
The company’s distribution per share , valued at R11.08bn on the JSE, rose 0.9% year-on-year to €0.03250 in its 2022 year to end-December. The payout ratio was pushed up 1.4 percentage points to 88.8%...
Lighthouse Properties increases dividend as it returns to profit
The European retail landlord’s revenue more than doubled in 2022
