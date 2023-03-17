Credit Suisse's CEO said on Friday the bank was working hard to stem customer outflows
Sectional title developer Balwin Properties has flagged a rise in headline earnings as the construction of its quality apartments and modern lifestyle centres help to differentiate it in the local market.
The company, valued at R1.54bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement about its 2023 year to end-February that it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, to increase about a fifth year on year to 88c-91.8c per share...
Balwin flags higher profit despite fewer apartments sold
The sectional title developer expects its revenue and gross profit margin to improve in its 2023 annual results
Sectional title developer Balwin Properties has flagged a rise in headline earnings as the construction of its quality apartments and modern lifestyle centres help to differentiate it in the local market.
The company, valued at R1.54bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement about its 2023 year to end-February that it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, to increase about a fifth year on year to 88c-91.8c per share...
