Companies / Property

Balwin flags higher profit despite fewer apartments sold

The sectional title developer expects its revenue and gross profit margin to improve in its 2023 annual results

17 March 2023 - 12:57 Nico Gous

Sectional title developer Balwin Properties has flagged a rise in headline earnings as the construction of its quality apartments and modern lifestyle centres help to differentiate it in the local market.

The company, valued at R1.54bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement about its 2023 year to end-February that it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, to increase about a fifth year on year to 88c-91.8c per share...

