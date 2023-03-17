Companies / Property

Hyprop’s Canal Walk raked in R1bn turnover in December

Footcount is steadily returning to prepandemic levels as people spend more than before when they go shopping

17 March 2023 - 17:29 Nico Gous
UPDATED 19 March 2023 - 16:44

The foot count at the shopping centres of Hyprop Investments, including Rosebank Mall and Hyde Park Corner, is returning to prepandemic levels while people are spending more than before when heading out.

Hyprop said its star performer in the six months to December 31 2022 was the Canal Walk shopping centre in Cape Town, as tourists flocked to the city in the festive period...

