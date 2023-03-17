Companies / Property

Blackouts will halt net property income growth, SA Corporate warns

The extra costs of load-shedding will cause a contraction, the JSE-listed Reit says

17 March 2023 - 14:10 Nico Gous
UPDATED 19 March 2023 - 16:45

Power outages will undo any growth in the like-for-like net property income (NPI) of SA Corporate Real Estate, if record-high levels of load-shedding continue, the company warned on Friday.

The Reit, valued at R5.1bn on the JSE, said in its latest annual results it expects like-for-like net property income growth of 4%-5% in 2023, but noted that if load-shedding continues at the same rate as lately, the extra cost would cause a 3%-4% contraction...

