WATCH: Growthpoint ups interim dividend by 4.6%

Business Day TV speaks to CEO Norbert Sasse

15 March 2023 - 20:31
Growthpoint Properties has spent R50m on refurbishing and structural revamps of its premium Sandton office building, The Place. Picture: SUPPLIED
Growthpoint Properties has spent R50m on refurbishing and structural revamps of its premium Sandton office building, The Place. Picture: SUPPLIED

Growthpoint has lifted it interim dividend by 4.6% off the back of a rise in net property income and higher operating profit. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Norbert Sasse.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

