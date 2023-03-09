MARK ETHERIDGE: At just 22, energetic Edith Molikoe is making a name for herself in SA hockey

Reports on Wednesday point to a resilient US economy, strengthening the case for a 50 basis point hike by the Fed
Shocking herself comes easily for energetic Edith Molikoe, one of SA’s new generation of women’s hockey aces.
She’s among the first black SA women to represent the rainbow nation at an FIH Indoor World Cup, recently hosted in Pretoria.
Only 22, the Free State-born, Gqeberha-schooled attacking force already has many arrows in her quiver.
She has made the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games teams as well as representing SA at both an outdoor and indoor World Cup.
“Being chosen to play at the Tokyo Olympics [in 2020] was where it all really kicked off,” she says. “That was my first international cap, as unexpected as it was.
“To be honest, the 2024 Olympics were originally my target, but the lord works in strange ways.
“And then it was the outdoor World Cup, the Commonwealth Games and now the indoor World Cup ... I honestly just kept on shocking myself,” Molikoe says.
“I really didn’t expect to make all those top-level teams in such a short period of time and couldn’t believe how much I’d improved through high school, through varsity [she’s studying at Tukkies] and then suddenly I was on the international scene.”
Not bad for a youngster who, before she picked up a hockey stick in Grade 2 at Charlo Primary didn’t know what the sport was.
“I never even knew what hockey was. I just gave it a try but my love for the sport has never stopped growing. I was also playing tennis at the time.
“At under-13 level I made the Eastern Province B side [I was too young for the A side]. From then on I made every interprovincial EP side from under-13 all the way through high school. Then I made the under-16 SA side and things just escalated.”
She was also only 16 when she first made the national under-21 squad.
Molikoe attended Woodridge College in the Eastern Cape and says it was a vital part of her success: “They’ve really helped me through my hockey career and that’s where my hockey grew even more, and I wouldn’t have got these opportunities without their early backing.”
Reflecting on her most recent international tournament, she says: “The Indoor World Cup was just so special — in my home country, my home province [well the province where I’m studying] and with the crowd rooting for us.
“It was such an honour to play against the best in the world with friends and family in my crowd. There was just nothing not to love about it. We were incredibly looked after and the games themselves just flew by — the tempo of the games was so fast one had to adapt and problem-solve constantly.”
SA ended up finishing fourth, just one position outside the medals, but Molikoe will take fourth — for now.
“That result really puts us on the map and shows the world that we can compete on the world stage.”
In the crowd watching was her mom but not her dad, which in hindsight would probably be her only regret.
“My dad John is still my absolute role model. He’s always pushing and supporting me. If ever I’m faced with something that I think I can’t get through, then he’s the first person I think of as inspiration.
“He is so busy at work [as a supervisor on a major mushroom-producing farm] though that he’s never actually been able to get time off to watch me at any of my biggest tournaments, but at least my mom Anastasia was able to see me play.”
That she’s among the very few black SA women to have played at an indoor world cup is significant.
“I’m very proud because it shows the next generation that it doesn’t matter what your colour is, you can play for the national side.
“Growing up, the quota/merit question was such a big thing. So many young black athletes would question themselves: were they in the side because of their colour and making up the numbers?
“I’ve always told myself that any position I’ve made in a team, I’ve deserved through talent. Merit is merit in my book. These days, if you make a national side, each and every person — black, white, coloured, Indian — you should have deserved it.”
It’s almost tougher for her to answer a question about whether she prefers the indoor or outdoor version of the code.
“I honestly just can’t choose ... they’re both so different yet they complement each other ... outdoor has different skills, and indoor it’s so quick and exciting and anything can happen.
“Indoors, you learn to work in small spaces, so you can use those skills outdoors. So really, if I had to choose I just couldn’t ... they both make me happy!”
Outside her busy hockey life, she tries to fit in as much activity as possible. “So I’m either focusing on academics, catching up with friends or trying to go on different adventures.
“I absolutely love family time and catching up on series that I’ve missed out on because of studies and hockey, but I really try to live a balanced life.”
She does admit to having the odd superstition. “Since I was a young girl, I’ve always put my right shin-pad on before the left and it’s just always stuck with me. Oh, and another funny thing is that often if I’m not having a good warm-up, I know that once the game starts I’ll have a great one!”
Just 22 — an Olympics, Commonwealth Games, outdoor and indoor world cups under her belt ... buckle up folks, Molikoe’s multiple talents are mushrooming, and fast!
