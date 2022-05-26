Companies / Property Attacq gets new development and sustainability executives Appointments a result of internal promotions, an indication of the strength of the talent pipeline that has been built B L Premium

As part of its succession planning and promoting within the company, Attacq has appointed David Oosthuizen development executive and Lourens du Toit head of sustainability, infrastructure and land.

With 25 years experience in the property industry combined, Oosthuizen and Du Toit possess the skills needed to execute the group’s strategy, said the company in a media statement...