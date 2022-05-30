Companies / Property Redefine to keep selling noncore assets while share price lags EPP takeover helps to put balance sheet back at levels enabling the Reit to absorb shocks, says CEO B L Premium

After nearly three years of operating in a tough environment, and completing the takeover of EPP, Redefine Properties says it is now focused on efficiently managing its premium assets and selling those considered noncore.

The group’s high gearing levels, which reached more than 40% in November 2019, were limiting access to additional debt funding. This led Redefine to sell assets that were not producing income at levels the company expected, in a bid to reduce borrowings...