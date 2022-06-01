Fairvest pays full distributable income and expects increase
The company released its first results since merging with Arrowhead in January to become the largest SA-focused Reit
01 June 2022 - 11:57
Fairvest will pay out its full distributable income after releasing its first results since merging with Arrowhead in January to become the largest SA-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) and expects it to increase in its 2022 financial year.
The company announced on Wednesday, in its results for the six months to end-March, that it will pay out 61.52c for every A-class share and 21.33c for a B-class share, amounting to a total payout of R350.2m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now