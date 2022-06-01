Companies / Property Fairvest pays full distributable income and expects increase The company released its first results since merging with Arrowhead in January to become the largest SA-focused Reit B L Premium

Fairvest will pay out its full distributable income after releasing its first results since merging with Arrowhead in January to become the largest SA-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) and expects it to increase in its 2022 financial year.

The company announced on Wednesday, in its results for the six months to end-March, that it will pay out 61.52c for every A-class share and 21.33c for a B-class share, amounting to a total payout of R350.2m...