Companies / Property Rebosis Property Fund gets new chair and directors New board tenure policy means that directors are not allowed to serve for more than nine years B L Premium

Rebosis Property Fund has appointed independent nonexectutive director and deputy chair Kameel Keshav to chair the board with effect from June 1.

Keshav takes over from founding independent nonexecutive chair Dr Anna Mokgokong, who retired from the board on May 31. Nomfundo Qangule, also a founding independent nonexecutive director, has stepped down from the board in line with the new board tenure policy...