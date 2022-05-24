Delta Property trims loss and reports success in turnaround
The group is struggling under a debt pile more than 10 times its R393m market value, but says efforts to build trust with tenants is paying off
24 May 2022 - 16:08
Delta Property Fund, which has a mostly government tenant base, says it has managed to trim its loss for its 2022 year by two thirds, reporting traction in a turnaround that includes better relations with its largest customer, the department of public works and infrastructure.
Delta, which listed on the JSE in 2012, reported a R149m loss for its year to end-February, from R456m previously, and continues to struggle under a huge debt burden racked up through acquisitions...
