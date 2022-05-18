Companies / Property Investec Property Fund enjoys recovery in industrial portfolio Vacancies down to 1.6% from 17% at the same time last year, says joint CEO Darryl Mayers B L Premium

Investec Property Fund (IPF), which owns a diversified portfolio in SA and Europe, has struck an optimistic tone for the year ahead, pinning hopes on an increase in demand from SA’s industrial and retail sectors.

There has been some improvement in SA’s oversupplied office market, but signs are much better in the industrial market, where activity has picked up markedly in the first months of 2022 and clients now seem more willing to pull the trigger despite ongoing uncertainty, joint CEO Darryl Mayers told Business Day...