Investec Property weighs funding for European logistics expansion Real estate company is looking to benefit from scarcity of logistics and warehouse facilities that has boosted rentals

Investec Property Fund (IPF) is exploring options, including third-party capital, to expand its logistics business in Europe, where e-commerce and scarcity of land has boosted rental rates.

Consumers increased use of e-commerce has boosted demand for warehouses and logistics facilities. The property valuation of IPF’s pan-European logistics platform, which comprises 48 logistics hubs and warehouses, was €1.08bn in the six months to end-September, with base net rental income up 8.3%. About 80% of the portfolio is located in the core markets of Germany, France and Netherlands...