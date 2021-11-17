Companies / Property

Investec Property weighs funding for European logistics expansion

Real estate company is looking to benefit from scarcity of logistics and warehouse facilities that has boosted rentals

17 November 2021 - 15:20 Andries Mahlangu

Investec Property Fund (IPF) is exploring options, including third-party capital, to expand its logistics business in Europe, where e-commerce and scarcity of land has boosted rental rates.

Consumers increased use of e-commerce has boosted demand for warehouses and logistics facilities. The property valuation of IPF’s pan-European logistics platform, which comprises 48 logistics hubs and warehouses, was €1.08bn in the six months to end-September, with base net rental income up 8.3%.  About 80% of the portfolio is located in the core markets of Germany, France and Netherlands...

