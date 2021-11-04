A tale of two buyout bids
RMH has rebuffed a cheeky suitor, while Tower looks set to capitulate — to the ire of both firms’ investors
04 November 2021 - 05:00
Shareholders and the boards of RMB Holdings (RMH) and Tower Property — companies that hold a similar portfolio mix — have starkly differing views of the value of their respective real estate holdings. How these contrasting views play out over the next few years will be intriguing to monitor as the property cycle moves.
Late last month RMH fended off an unsolicited and opportunistic offer made at 40% lower than the last stated NAV...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now