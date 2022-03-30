Companies / Property Irongate may delist as board recommends acceptance of buyout offer The board has unanimously recommended the acceptance of a A$1.90 per security offer B L Premium

The board of Irongate, previously Investec Australia Property Fund (IAP), has unanimously recommended shareholders accept a A$1.28bn (R14bn) buyout offer from Dutch pension fund PGGM and property investor Charter Hall.

Shareholders are expected to vote in June on the offer, which could lead to the ASX and JSE listed group delisting after almost a decade...