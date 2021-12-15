Irongate’s suitor sweetens offer acquire its shares
Fund manager 360 Capital has increased the offer price that Irongate previously rejected
15 December 2021 - 10:08
Irongate, which manages a portfolio of 36 properties valued at A$1.42bn across Australia and New Zealand, said on Wednesday that its suitor has sweetened the offer for its shares.
Fund manager 360 Capital has increased the offer price to A$1.72 per share, slightly up from A$1.70, which Irongate has previously rejected. The original offer price was A$1.65...
