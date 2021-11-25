Investec Property Fund’s logistics bet is paying off
Well-timed exit from Australia and UK places the fund as the JSE’s only route to the lucrative EU logistics market
25 November 2021 - 05:00
Investec Property Fund (IPF) is the latest real estate counter to report a better-than-expected recovery in cash flows.
The owner of Joburg landmarks The Firs in Rosebank and Design Quarter in Fourways has delivered a rather humdrum performance in recent years...
