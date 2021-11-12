Irongate rejects new R12.2bn offer from 360 Capital
The group, which had rejected an unsolicited takeover bid in October, says the new offer, improved by 3.1%, is not enough
12 November 2021 - 09:05
Irongate, previously known as Investec Australia Property Fund, has rejected a new A$1.1bn (R12.26bn) offer from fund manager 360 Capital, saying a 3.1% bump in its offer price is still not enough.
Irongate had already rejected an earlier offer from 360 Capital in October of A$1.65 per security, which was unsolicited and had numerous conditions, including unanimous support from the Irongate board. 360 Capital holds about a fifth of the Australian-focused property group...
