Companies / Property

Calgro M3 expects jump in profit and doubling of cash generation

The group expects headline earnings of at least 100c for its year ending February, having posted a loss of 15.17c in 2021

24 March 2022 - 12:58 Karl Gernetzky
Calgro M3’s Fleurhoff housing development on the West Rand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Calgro M3’s Fleurhoff housing development on the West Rand. Picture: SUPPLIED

Property developer Calgro M3 has flagged a profit surge for the year to end-February, a sign that the prospect of rising interest rates has not significantly undermined demand for affordable housing in SA.

Calgro, which builds lower-income residential housing and develops and manages memorial parks, said in an update on Thursday it expected headline earnings per share of more than 100c for its year to end-February, from a loss per share of 15.17c in the prior year, and earnings of 42.79c at its half year.

That implies that the group expects full-year headline earnings of more than R120m, from a headline loss of R19m in the prior year, while in its 2020 year it had brought in only R2m.

Calgro, which closed its construction business in late 2020, has also been narrowing its scope of operation, seeking to get more out of existing projects to reduce capital expenditure.

The group has said more than 2-million families in SA need affordable housing, and that it was confident about its prospects in 2022, even as interest rates rise as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. For its 2022 year, the group had generated headline earnings per share of 42.79c.

Calgro, which primarily operates in Gauteng and the Western Cape, said cash generated from operations was expected to more than double from the R114.7m in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents increased 23.6% to R191.1m at the end of February, with the group also settling R136.3m in land purchases during the year.

In early trade on Thursday, Calgro’s shares were up 4.53% to R4.15, on track for their best day in about two weeks. The shares have risen 3.75% so far in 2022, and more than 16% over the past two years, giving it a market value of R582m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Calgro M3 optimistic about affordable housing demand as profits rebound

The group has been narrowing the number of provinces in which it has projects, and has been looking to get more out of existing ones
Companies
5 months ago

Calgro M3 shares rocket after glowing trading update

The developer of affordable housing says profit will surge in the six months to end-August
Companies
5 months ago

Asset sales boost Calgro M3 as it eyes recovery

Covid-19 hit construction activity, but gave a fillip to its memorial parks business
Companies
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Anglo American inks agreement as it eyes 100% ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Kulula’s no refunds policy leaves passengers ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Alexander Forbes rockets as US-listed Prudential ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec targets IT professionals with new ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
ARC prepares to unwind fee structure that cost it ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Calgro M3 is ready to return to profitability after selling off noncore projects

Companies / Industrials

Calgro M3’s loss widens as Covid-19 hits construction

Companies / Property

Residential bucks lockdown trends

Business

Calgro losses grow after lockdown halt to construction activities

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.