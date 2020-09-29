Companies / Property

Calgro losses grow after lockdown halt to construction activities

29 September 2020 - 09:30 Odwa Mjo
Calgro M3’s Fleurhoff housing development on the West Rand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Property developer Calgro M3 says it sees a further loss of more than 87% in the year to end August with the suspension of construction activities expected to weigh on revenue.

The affordable housing developer said on Tuesday it expects headline losses per share of 26c-26.60c compared to a headline loss of 3.24c in the comparable year. Losses per share will be 30.31c-30.61c.

The suspension of construction activities in the residential property development sector for three months due to the lockdown affected its revenue and resulted in sunk costs, the company said.

Costs related to the closure of its construction division were at R12.9m, while Covid-19 related costs and the associated standing time amounted to R35.8m.

The company’s full-year results are due on October 19.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: How Calgro M3 returned to profitability

Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan talks to Business Day TV about the company's growth despite Covid-19
Companies
4 months ago

Calgro M3 share price drops more than 50%

Biggest one-day drop for housing developer since it listed 13 years ago
Companies
4 months ago

