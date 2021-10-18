Companies / Property

Calgro M3 profits rebound as streamlining efforts pay off

The group has been selling off noncore properties to reduce debt and recently closed its internal construction division

18 October 2021 - 08:38 Karl Gernetzky

Affordable housing and memorial parks group Calgro M3 says a focus on its core businesses is paying off, with profits more than tripling in its half-year to end-August, partly due to its recent move to outsource construction.

The group, which closed its internal construction business in late 2020, said on Monday revenue rose 45.6% to R576.2m to end-August, when it brought in R48m in profit, having posted a loss of R39m previously...

