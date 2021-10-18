Companies / Property Calgro M3 profits rebound as streamlining efforts pay off The group has been selling off noncore properties to reduce debt and recently closed its internal construction division B L Premium

Affordable housing and memorial parks group Calgro M3 says a focus on its core businesses is paying off, with profits more than tripling in its half-year to end-August, partly due to its recent move to outsource construction.

The group, which closed its internal construction business in late 2020, said on Monday revenue rose 45.6% to R576.2m to end-August, when it brought in R48m in profit, having posted a loss of R39m previously...