Calgro M3 profits rebound as streamlining efforts pay off
The group has been selling off noncore properties to reduce debt and recently closed its internal construction division
18 October 2021 - 08:38
Affordable housing and memorial parks group Calgro M3 says a focus on its core businesses is paying off, with profits more than tripling in its half-year to end-August, partly due to its recent move to outsource construction.
The group, which closed its internal construction business in late 2020, said on Monday revenue rose 45.6% to R576.2m to end-August, when it brought in R48m in profit, having posted a loss of R39m previously...
