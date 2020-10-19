Calgro M3’s loss widens after Covid-19 hit to construction sector

Property group Calgro M3 has reported that interim revenue fell almost a quarter to end-August, after Covid-19 halted construction activity for two months and resulted in additional costs.

The impact of the pandemic is expected to continued for the next six to nine months, Calgro said on Monday, as handovers of residential units are delayed.

The group’s loss widened to R39m in the six months to end-August, from R1.87m in the prior comparative period, while revenue fell 24% to R395.8m.

Calgro focuses on residential developments and develops as well as manages memorial parks, which experienced cash revenue rising 65.7% to R25.8m during the period. Confirmed Covid-19 burials represent R2.6m of the total cash received in the period.

No construction in residential property took place for two months due to the pandemic, the group said.

This is “unprecedented” and resulted in once-off costs incurred to ensure future sustainability and liquidity.

Covid-19 costs and the associated standing-time amounted to R35.8m and the costs associated with the closure of the construction division amounted to R12.9m.

Calgro said it will be conservative with cash, and was looking to return to profitability.

“The housing market in SA remains at a shortfall of a couple of million houses and funeral and funeral-related services are a multibillion-rand industry that continues to grow,” the group said.

“We believe that the leaner business, with little pressure to invest in capital intensive projects over the short term and enhanced levels of liquidity, has positioned us extremely well to deliver much stronger results once trading conditions have normalised post Covid-19,” said CEO Wikus Lategan.

In morning trade Calgro’s share had fallen 9.72% to R2.23, on track for its worst one-day performance in just more than a month. The group’s share has almost halved so far in 2020.

