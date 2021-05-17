Companies / Property Asset sales boost Calgro M3 as it eyes recovery Covid-19 hit construction activity, but gave a fillip to its memorial parks business BL PREMIUM

Asset sales helped affordable housing developer Calgro M3 more than triple its attributable profit in its year to end-February, with the group confident in its balance sheet as it eyes a recovery of SA’s construction sector.

Calgro, which builds lower-income residential housing and develops and manages memorial parks, lost about three months of activity in its 2021 year, but said on Monday it is well-placed to return to activity levels within the next few years that were last seen five years ago...