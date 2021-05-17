Asset sales boost Calgro M3 as it eyes recovery
Covid-19 hit construction activity, but gave a fillip to its memorial parks business
17 May 2021 - 07:53
Asset sales helped affordable housing developer Calgro M3 more than triple its attributable profit in its year to end-February, with the group confident in its balance sheet as it eyes a recovery of SA’s construction sector.
Calgro, which builds lower-income residential housing and develops and manages memorial parks, lost about three months of activity in its 2021 year, but said on Monday it is well-placed to return to activity levels within the next few years that were last seen five years ago...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now