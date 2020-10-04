Residential bucks lockdown trends
The residential property market fell off a cliff in April as SA went into lockdown
04 October 2020 - 00:06
The resilience of residential property during the pandemic and strong demand for housing near workplaces suggest this sector deserves more love from institutional investors.
Bond originator ooba says it has almost been business as usual in 2020.
