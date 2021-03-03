Companies / Industrials Calgro M3 is ready to return to profitability after selling off noncore projects The group wants to return to profitability after it was rocked by the horrors of 2020 BL PREMIUM

Calgro M3 has completed its restructuring after the disposal of its last riskier construction project to focus on profitable contracts, CEO Wikus Lategan says.

The only JSE-listed integrated residential property and memorial parks developer had to take actions in 2020 to avoid going into financial distress and possibly out of business...